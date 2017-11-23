Cameroon: Japoma Stadium - Work On Good Footing

The edifice is beginning to emerge from the ground as the skeleton to host the main tribune is now visible even from a distance.

Construction work on the Japoma stadium in Douala to host the 2019 AFCON is progressing according to schedule. Though only 20 per cent of the work has been done so far, the project manager, Zeki Bozkurt said work is progressing according to plan reassuring the public that the stadium will be completed by 20th September 2018.

So far, 1,660 of the 1,888 pillars to be erected have been done while the slaps of the main tribune on which the chairs will be affixed have been constructed already. "The entire foundation work has been completed and it is now left for the rest of the tribunes to be erected.

The most difficult part of the work has been done already", said Kingue Godson John, the Public Relations Officers for Yenigun, the Turkish company in charge of the construction work. As from February, the pre-manufactured tribunes will start being erected with 25 per shift and 100 per day since they work day and night. 25 per cent of the precast tribunes will be made on the spot in Cameroon while 75 per cent will come from Turkey.

Samples of material used for the construction are tested before use to make sure they meet norms ranging from sand to cement passing through pebbles of stone, soil and the resistance of the mixtures. The quality check is countered by three different people; Yenigun, Labogenie and Leonardo, the company in charge of quality control.

Meanwhile, the 45 hectares wide construction site is as busy as a beehive with workers identified from the yellow helmets comprising bricklayers, iron benders fidgeting around the skeleton of the edifice which is gradually taking shape.

There are also trucks and caterpillars digging and moving ground from one end to the other while four heavy cranes tower above the structure carrying cement, iron and other building materials to workers in high positions. There stock piles of iron, cables and pipes around the construction site as heavy duty trucks continue to off load containers from Europe.

Two of the four big cranes with a weightlifting capacity of 350 tons to be used in carrying the locally made precast tribunes have been erected already. When completed the stadium will have a capacity of 50.000 seats and will be covered with a semi translucent material on the roof and seats will be foldable.

It will also have facilities like toilets, restaurants, a media room, a public announcement system as well as telecommunication system. It will be surrounded by a concrete fence with metallic gates and there will be two standby generators to supply energy in case of power failure. The construction company is giving a guarantee of 10 years.