23 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Raids Somali Army Bases Near Kenyan Border

Tagged:

Related Topics

Heavily armed Al Shabaab militants have launched an overnight attack on military bases belonging to Somali government forces and their allied KDF troops near Kenyan border.

The raid took place on the outskirts of Dhoobley town in Lower Jubba region.

The assault has led to hours-long gunbattle between the two warring sides who exchanged heavy and small weaponry during the confrontation, according to the locals.

Al Shabaab has claimed victory over the attack on the military camps, though it did not confirm the casualties on its side and as well as the allied forces.

The situation in the area has returned to normal on Thursday morning following the fighting and the Somali military forces remained in control after repelling the attack.

Somalia

Work Starts On New UAE Naval Base in Somaliland

Divers Marine Contracting has started construction of a United Arab Emirates naval base in a semi-autonomous region of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.