Somalia: Al Shabaab Raids Somali Army Bases Near Kenyan Border

Heavily armed Al Shabaab militants have launched an overnight attack on military bases belonging to Somali government forces and their allied KDF troops near Kenyan border.

The raid took place on the outskirts of Dhoobley town in Lower Jubba region.

The assault has led to hours-long gunbattle between the two warring sides who exchanged heavy and small weaponry during the confrontation, according to the locals.

Al Shabaab has claimed victory over the attack on the military camps, though it did not confirm the casualties on its side and as well as the allied forces.

The situation in the area has returned to normal on Thursday morning following the fighting and the Somali military forces remained in control after repelling the attack.