Somalia: AMISOM Trains Security Forces On Engendering Women

The African Union Mission in Somalia is facilitating a two-day workshop for members of the Somali National Security Forces, on how to engender women and support the integration of gender issues at work.

The training of at least 32 security sector personnel drawn from the Federal Government and federal member states, is supported by the British Embassy in Somalia.

While opening the workshop in the capital today, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, said the training will align the Somali security forces to the global and regional frameworks, established by the African Union and the United Nations.

"The UN Security Council Resolution 2372 in (extending) the new mandate for AMISOM, places emphasis on upholding accountability, accountable security forces that comply with international obligations, particularly International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law. Protection of women and gender equality is paramount," Ambassador Madeira stated in his remarks.

The training which will be rolled out in the federal member states, is part of AMISOM's gender capacity building project for the Somali security sector.

Mr. Jim Haggerty, the Somalia Conflict, Security and Stability Fund (SCCF)Programme Lead & Stabilization Adviser at the British Embassy, committed to the project's continued support.

"We will as far as we can, continue to support this initiative and other initiatives which flow from it, in the months and hopefully years ahead," he said.

The Deputy Minister of Defence from the Federal Government Mr. Olad Abdullahi Roobe acknowledged the importance of providing equitable opportunities to women, especially in decision making positions.

"If there are no rights for women, then there are no rights for all humanity. If we safeguard the rights of women, that's when we can say that we have safeguarded the rights of all humanity," he told participants at the workshop.

"That's why it is important for us to come out and promote women rights".