Kenya Drops Nine Places in Latest FIFA Rankings

The national men's football team, Harambee Stars has dropped nine places down in the latest Fifa rankings released by the world football governing body on Thursday.

Kenya now sits in position 111 globally and 25th on the continent from 102 and 21 occupied last month.

Uganda, ranked 74th in the world and 14th in Africa, tops the Council of East and Central Africa (Cecafa) region followed by Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Sudan.

Cecafa Senior Challenge tournament guests Libya and Zimbabwe are 19th and 27th respectively on the continent and 77 and 103 globally.

Kenya's plunge has been occasioned by in its inactivity the recently concluded Fifa calendar.

Newly appointed Stars coach Paul Put earlier in the week exuded confidence in guiding Kenya to bigger tournaments if given ample time.

"I learnt a lot whilst leading Burkina Faso at a continental showpiece in 2013. With confidence, trust and support, we can achieve as a nation," said the Belgian, who guided Burkina Faso to the final of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), hosted in South Africa.

Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Congo DR and Nigeria occupy the top five slots in Africa in that order. Save for Congo DR, the rest qualified for the 2018 World Cup scheduled for Russia.

Reigning world champions Germany retain top spot followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium. Spain also moved two places up to position six.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) have agreed to move next year's Afcon qualifiers to October to allow the continent's World Cup finalists play friendlies in March.

Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco are the five African teams who booked a ticket to Russia.

Kenya was to host Ghana in March.