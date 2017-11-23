Kampala — President Museveni has hailed the UPDF for its devotion towards ensuring national security as he announced a salary review for army officers.

General Museveni, who doubles as the Commander-in-chief of the armed forces also promoted over 300 UPDF officers from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and Special Forces to various ranks.

The officers include the Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI), Col Abel Kandiho who has been promoted to Brigadier and Special Forces Command boss Col. Don Nabasa has also been promoted to Brigadier. Brig. John Mateeka is among the five new Major Generals Others promoted are; Uganda's military attaché to Burundi, Brigadier Fred Tolit who has been elevated to the rank of Major General and Brigadier Sebagala, the cantonment commander at Nakasongola, also promoted to Major General.

Gen observed that after several efforts lasting decades, Uganda boasts of an able, disciplined, reasonably educated and a well-trained Army.

"Given the excellent performance of the economy, the government is committed to enhancing payment in the army and other civil servants," Mr Museveni said.

"A government committee is already working on the regularisation of remuneration of all government workers, including those in the armed forces," he added.

Gen Museveni made the remarks while presiding over the pass-out ceremony of the 321 UPDF officers who had excelled in various courses in armoured warfare at Karama Armoured Warfare Training School in Mubende District.

Commenting on the housing challenge in the Army, Gen Museveni said he had already instructed the Army Engineering Brigade to undertake all the army housing needs instead of relying on contractors who tend to be expensive.

Priority

According to a statement from State House, the President said the need to build a professional army for Uganda has been high on the agenda of the National Resistance Movement for a longtime.

He cautioned members of the armed forces against living promiscuous lives and reminded them about the dangers posed by the HIV/Aids virus, which, he said, affects the army's productivity.