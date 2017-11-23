Tanzania: Dodoma Envisaged Landmark Green City

THE government has announced its intention to transform the semi-arid municipality of Dodoma into one of the country's green cities.

With population projected to double from 2.08 million in 2 scale of 2.08 million in 2020, pressure on natural resources is likely to increase, hence the compelling need for an eco-friendly destination.

The Minister in the Office of the Vice-President (Union and Environment) Mr January Makamba, told reporters here that the government was considering to proactively adjust some actions to make Dodoma a green urban centre.

"We have started taking actions," he told reporters shortly after receiving a 100m/- cheque donated by Tatu Mzuka jackpot to the Ministry to support environmental conservation campaigns.

The minister explained that after President John Magufuli announced the government's decision to shift its administrative capital from the port city of Dar es Salaam, a task force was formed and was commissioned to, among other things, ensure creation of a friendly environment.

There was no timeline on the implementation of the project, but Mr Makamba pointed out that the money donated by Tatu Mzuka would accelerate the government's broader target. "The government had its plan, but that does not mean that private sector should not be involved.

We are considering making Dodoma a best destination for those visiting the capital; this includes its aerial view," he noted. The plan, according to the minister, will also include setting up gardens and planting trees.

Environmental and sustainability practitioners consider a wide range of areas to make a city a green town. In America, for instance, cities accumulate points from four major categories - electricity, transport, green living, recycling and green perspective.

According to a popular science website, cities score points for drawing their energy from renewable sources such as wind, solar, biomass and hydroelectric power. They also get high scores if commuters take public transportation.

In addition, cities earn points for the number of buildings devoting specific areas for green spaces, such as public parks and nature preserves.