23 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Girl Accused of Raping Boy

Photo: Joe Gratz/Flickr
(File photo).

A seven-year-old boy was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old girl at Rehoboth last Wednesday.

Police said in their daily crime report issued on Tuesday the incident happened at the Block E residential area at about 23h00. according to the report, the girl allegedly removed the victim's clothes and had sexual intercourse with him.

Police investigations continue.

In the Oshana region, a woman was also allegedly raped on Monday at the Eenghala village in Ongwediva.

It is alleged that the victim, whose age is not known at this stage, was attacked by an adult male at about 19h00 while walking to a shop.

The suspect allegedly pulled the victim into the bushes while holding his hand over her mouth, and raped her.

A suspect has been arrested and police investigations continue.

- Nampa

