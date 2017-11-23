Two water tanks that had been placed in areas affected by water outages in the northern parts of Johannesburg have been stolen.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said the utility was in the process of replacing the stolen tanks.

"When the depot guys went to refill the tanks yesterday (Wednesday), they noticed that two of the tanks were stolen. We will know the correct number of tanks stolen in all areas once they are brought back," Dhludhlu said.

This after the utility said on Wednesday that it was conducting the largest burst pipe repair operation in its history. Sandton, Bryanston, Woodmead, Morningside, Alexandra, Linbro Park and the surrounding areas were affected.

Dhludhlu could not immediately confirm in which areas the tanks were stolen.

Earlier, MMC for environment and infrastructure services Nico de Jager said water supply pipes in Bryanston, Marlboro and Morningside have been reconnected, although residents should expect low water pressure.

De Jager said all areas should have their water supply reconnected by noon on Thursday.

News24