Namibia: Mother Set for High Court Trial Over Daughter's Killing

A Swakopmund mother accused of killing her two-year-old daughter along the Henties Bay-Terrace Bay road in the Erongo region in September last year, is expected to make her first appearance in the Windhoek High Court today.

Zenobia Seas, (32), is accused of smothering her child with a piece of cloth.

The Office of the Prosecutor General ordered the transfer of the case from the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court to the Windhoek High Court on 25 October this year.

Seas has been transferred to the holding cells at the Windhoek Correctional Facility pending her first appearance today.

At the beginning of her case last year, the State refused to grant her bail, citing the seriousness of the crime, and advised her to apply formally for bail.

Seas, who was employed at the Husab Mine at the time of the killing, allegedly drove from Swakopmund with her daughter to about 112 kilometres north-west of Henties Bay, where she allegedly killed the girl.

It is suspected that after suffocating the child, Seas put firewood under her vehicle in an effort to burn herself and the toddler's body inside the car.

The wood had, however, not caught fire by the time the police arrived at the scene and arrested her.

-Nampa