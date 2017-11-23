Liberia: Transport to Hold 'Safe Streets Festival'

The Ministry of Transport with assistance from the Liberia National Police, European Union, German Cooperation and GIZ as well as sponsorship from Orange Money will hold a one-day road safety activity dubbed: "Safe Streets Festival" on Saturday, 25 November 2017 on Broad Street, Central Monrovia.

The event is inspired by the European Mobility Week and takes place under the motto: "Road Safety Strengthens Economy". The Safe Streets Festival is intended to raise awareness on road safety.

The one-day fun-packed event will include a 5-km run and family walk, sports, culture and entertainment activities, among others.

Annually, Liberia loses up to 7% of its GDP due to inadequate road safety measures and high levels of traffic related deaths and injuries. According to the WHO Global Status Report on Road Safety 2015, at least 33 deaths are recorded per 100,000 population.

This places Liberia at the third place in the global ranking of Road Traffic Deaths and Proportion of Road Users by country. Participants in the Safe Streets Festival will learn about the safer use of roads in Liberia.