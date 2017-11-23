Liberia: 'A Real Patriot in the Diaspora'

The Liberian Ambassador to Nigeria, Professor Al-Hassan Conteh has described the late Professor Yvonne Kandakai-Olukemi as a real Liberian patriot in the Diaspora.

Ambassador Conteh said despite his long duration of stay in the Diaspora in Nigeria, Professor Kandakai-Olukemi was in touch with her compatriots and developments in Liberia.

A dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Nigeria says Ambassador Conteh's assertion was contained in his tribute to the late Liberian Professor.

Professor Kandakai-Olukemi, a Liberian professor, met her death at her residence, in Jos, the State Capital of Plateau State, Nigeria on November 6, 2017. She was a professor at the Jos University in Plateau State.

According to the Liberian Ambassador, the death news of Professor Kandakai-Olukemi came as a shock to the Liberian Embassy and the entire Liberian Community in Nigeria.

The dispatch says Mrs. Beatrice N. Sherman, Counselor/ Consul at the Liberian Embassy, delivered the tribute on behalf of Ambassador Conteh during a funeral service held at deceased's Jos residence last week in Plateau State.