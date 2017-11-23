23 November 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'A Real Patriot in the Diaspora'

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Liberian Ambassador to Nigeria, Professor Al-Hassan Conteh has described the late Professor Yvonne Kandakai-Olukemi as a real Liberian patriot in the Diaspora.

Ambassador Conteh said despite his long duration of stay in the Diaspora in Nigeria, Professor Kandakai-Olukemi was in touch with her compatriots and developments in Liberia.

A dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Nigeria says Ambassador Conteh's assertion was contained in his tribute to the late Liberian Professor.

Professor Kandakai-Olukemi, a Liberian professor, met her death at her residence, in Jos, the State Capital of Plateau State, Nigeria on November 6, 2017. She was a professor at the Jos University in Plateau State.

According to the Liberian Ambassador, the death news of Professor Kandakai-Olukemi came as a shock to the Liberian Embassy and the entire Liberian Community in Nigeria.

The dispatch says Mrs. Beatrice N. Sherman, Counselor/ Consul at the Liberian Embassy, delivered the tribute on behalf of Ambassador Conteh during a funeral service held at deceased's Jos residence last week in Plateau State.

Liberia

Remembering a Historic Day - the First Woman Is Elected to Lead an African Country

Today we remember a historic day when Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became the first woman in African to be elected president,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.