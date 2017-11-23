23 November 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Let Peace Reign'

By N. Dweh Nimley

Liberia's Cultural Ambassador Juli Endee has expressed the need for peace to reign across the country.

Amb. Endee said peace should reign irrespective of the rule of law, adding that Liberia should seek the face of God during the current political crisis.

She made the statement at the national peace mediation hour held at the Monrovia City and organized by the Joint Peace Mediation Committee last weekend. She said it is important to seek the face of God in every situation.

The Joint Peace Mediation Committee is the conglomeration of several civil society organizations including Crusaders for Peace, National Traditional Council of Chiefs and Elders, National Christian Council of Liberia, WIPNET, MAWOPNET, WONGOSOL, and National Muslim Council of Liberia.

Chief Zanzan Kawor of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders, who also spoke at the peace and mediation hour, wondered about the current political trend of the country.

"We don't have anywhere to go, when we say we want to talk to this person, they refused. They need to respect older people, because it is going two months" Chief Kawor wondered.

For his part, Rev. Dr. Jasper S. Ndaborlor of the National Christian Council said the joint mediation committee is not interfering in the current political situation; instead they are only mediating for in Liberia.

Rev. Ndaborlor said it is important for the truth to prevail so that the right things can be done. He explained that peace is justice and the presence of brotherhood.

He called on ECOWAS, AU, EU, US and other international partners to ensure that Liberia has a democratically elected president.

