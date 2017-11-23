Liberia: Bridge Int'l, UK Parliament Want State Actors

Bridge International Academies join with the UK Parliament in calling for non-state actors to help address the global learning crisis.

The International Development Committee's (IDC) report rightly emphasizes that in low and middle income countries "many governments lack the resources" to provide "quality education to all its citizens" and that DFID agrees "the private sector is essential for universal access to be achieved."

Bridge agrees with the committee that "more research should be done on how the private sector could be used to improve free, government funded schools" such as those in Liberia.

This model has the potential to help children in places like Nigeria where around 11 million children have no school.

A Bridge spokesperson said "We welcome the IDC's recognition that the private sector has an important role to play in tackling the global education crisis. We are pleased to see that the IDC is no longer questioning whether private actors have a role, but focusing instead on the learning gains they can deliver. This is an important shift and recognition that there is growing evidence that supports social enterprises making a significant and positive contribution towards educating children in places like Sub-Saharan Africa.

"In a world where the majority of children are not learning the basics, we think it is absolutely right that we partner with governments to help them quickly improve education access and quality for some of the most marginalized children in the world. As the report acknowledges, there is 'a demand for Bridge schools from parents'.

The UK government report recognized that parts of Bridge's model "are innovative, impressive and scalable" and that Bridge "is undoubtedly expanding access to education" in highly populated areas.

Bridge agrees with UK Government Minister of State for International Development, Alastair Burt, that low-cost education is also needed in places where children would not otherwise get an education. The report says that "where governments have proven unable or unwilling to provide education sometimes support for low fee private schools is the only option available to parents."

Bridge believes every child has the right to high quality education and works in partnership with governments, communities, parents and teachers to ensure access to quality education.

Bridge has served over 250,000 children to date. Bridge leverages in-depth teacher training and support, advanced lesson plans and wireless technology to provide pupils with a meaningful and life-changing education. Globally, there is an education crisis. Around 600 million children are either not in school at all, or in school and not learning. Bridge is committed to helping tackle this through a data driven, evidence based approach that delivers strong schools and a great education for all.