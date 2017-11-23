Namibia/Ghana: Young Warriors Off to Ghana Ahead of Cosafa Cup

In attempts to replicate the achievements of the Brave Warriors and Namibia u17 at regional level, the u20 Young Warriors jet out to Ghana on Wednesday for a two-week training camp before the annual Cosafa under u20 championship in Zambia from 6 to 16 December.

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) through the Ministry of Youth and Sport decided to send the boys to Ghana for an intensive training camp under the tutelage of head coach Gerhard Gunter alongside his assistant Pauhl Malembu and team manager Herman Lawal Naobeb.

"Namibia and Ghana have a partnership in football development tracing back to 2012 when the Ghana Chan team came here to train and that deal has been extended to other teams such as the women and the youth teams," Director of Sport Shivute Katamba said.

The Young Warriors will be based at their traditional base, the Lizzy Sports Complex in Accra and are expected back home on 2 December before they proceed to Kitwe, Zambia for the Cosafa assignments on 4 December.

Eldery Morgan, George Hummel, Lubeni Haukongo Stanley Ndjavera and Venovineja Tjikundi are expected to lead the team to glory in Zambia, following in the Young Warriors' u17 Cosafa triumph in 2016 which was preceded by the Brave Warriors victory in 2015.

Namibia will open their Group C campaign on Wednesday, 6 December against Angola, to be followed by a date with Lesotho on Friday, 8 December before concluding their group action against Zimbabwe. All the matches will be at the Davis Arthur Stadium in Kitwe.

Group B consists of last year's runners-up South Africa, north African guests Egypt, Mozambique and Mauritius. Group A consists of African champions Zambia, Swaziland, East African guest nation Uganda and Malawi. The top teams in each pool advance to the semifinals along with the best-placed runner-up.

Matches will be played at the Arthur Davies and Nkana stadiums in Kitwe. The group stage will be completed on December 12, followed by a rest day, with the semifinals to be staged at the Arthur Davies Stadium on December 14. The third-place play-off and the final will move to the Levy Mwanawasa in Ndola on December 16.

Here is the travelling 25 Young Warriors:

Calvin Spiegel (Chief Santos) Vipua Tjimune (African Stars), Lubeni Haukongo and Aprocius Petrus (Eleven Arrows), Stanley Ndjavera (Tura Magic), Romario Hawiseb (Unam), Paul Kotjipati (Otjozondjupa), Migeri Hubert (Life Fighters), Peter Nampolo (Khomas), Johannes Hollombach (Chief Santos), Venovineja Tjikundi and George Hummel (Unam), Anthony Kham, Marciano January and Rivaldo Festus (all Eleven Arrows), Augustinus Hobexab (Eastern Chiefs), Ronaldo Zaahl (Kaizen Football Academy), Eldery Morgan and Enzo Mungendje (both Tura Magic), Michael Kamuserandu (African Stars FC), Moegamat Davids (South Africa), Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Javaza Tjihoreko, Natangwe Petrus and Petrus Kamati.