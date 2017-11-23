Namibia: Motor Vehicle Accident Fund Cautions Motorists Ahead of the Festive Season

The MVA Fund has called on road users to avert the scourge on roads by acting responsibly while using the road during the festive season.

This is in view of the fact that during the previous festive season between 22 November 2016 and 17 January 2017, local roads claimed the lives of 124 persons. Of the deceased, 70% were male and 30% female while more youth aged between 16 and 35 died during this period.

More passengers, pedestrians and drivers lost their lives as a result of the 603 crashes that were mostly roll-overs (36%), collisions (26%) and pedestrian (19%) related, while a total of 1087 people sustained varying degrees of injury.

Compared to the same period in the previous year (2015/16), crashes decreased by 8 % and injuries by 16% while fatalities increased by 6%.

"This harrowing analysis reminds us all of the gruesome reality on our roads. Let us plan in advance for road trips, remain vigilant, wear seatbelts at all times, watch out for pedestrians, adjust to road conditions such as heavy rains which cause slippery roads and keep a safe following distance. Take a personal stand against road crashes, and safe your life as well as that of others,"kapena tjombonde chief corporate affairs at the fund said.

The fund urges the public to report crashes to the MVA Fund Accident Response Number 081 9682, as doing so can save a life.