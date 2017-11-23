South Africa based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has surprised 15 members of his team with gifts of top of the range vehicles to ease their mobility.

The move, according to the Prophet, was meant to preach to his team the essence of God's love to humanity.

He underlined that the gesture does not mean that he has a lot of money. Rather, he said, he was only trying to demonstrate the importance of sharing fortunes with those close as part of demonstrating the love of God.

Among the recipients includes his communications director Ephraim Nyondo, musician James Nee, his personal assistant Nick Muluzi, members of church band, some from his protocol and many others.

James Nee was speechless after the Prophet unveiled the gift to him. He went on his knees, in tears, and sang a song of praise.