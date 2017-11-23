23 November 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Southern Africa: Chinese Liquor Giants Looking to Make in Roads Into Southern Africa Through Namibia

China's national liquor Kweichow Moutai is looking for investment opportunities in Namibia and across the SADC region, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming ,according to Chinese News Agency Xinhua.

Zhang said this during a welcoming dinner for the visiting Moutai delegation held recently in Windhoek.

Executives from the Moutai Group are in Namibia on a fact-finding mission, led by general manager Li Baofang.

The ambassador said he was very excited to host a delegation from the Moutai group, a leading liquour maker from China with annual revenues in excess of USS7.5 billion.

"They (Moutai) would like to set up a distribution network in Africa through Namibia which I think should be encouraged by the ministry of trade in Namibia because this would result in more tax revenue being generated for the Government and job opportunities being created for local people. We encourage these companies to invest in Namibia and to expand their business cooperation with Namibia," Ambassador Zhang said.

Namibia's Industrialization, Trade and SME Development Minister, Immanuel Ngatjizeko, said Moutai was welcome to set up shop in the country.

"We have a conducive environment for their business to grow and for them to diversify their business into other areas other than liquor. They are welcome," Ngatjizeko said.

The trip to Namibia by the Moutai executives follows a similar trip to Cape Town, South Africa last week.

Moutai, which predominately thrives on Chinese domestic sales, is looking at expanding its distribution network across Africa. The businesses delegation is expected to fly out to Mozambique after the Namibian leg of their trip.

