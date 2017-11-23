Photo: Premium Times

The Bus Rapid Transport system in Lagos.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has announced planned power outage programme that will affect some residents of Lagos metropolis for five weeks.

Eko Disco's General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Godwin Idemudia said in a statement on Tuesday that the planned outage was to enable Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out routine maintenance work on some its vital facilities servicing the area.

According to Idemudia, the planned outage which is scheduled to take place every Tuesday and Thursday for the next five weeks will last for four hours on each day of the maintenance work.

Idemudia listed areas to be affected by the planned power outage to include Lagos Island, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki, Ajah, Ibeju and their environs.

The release further added that in order to minimise the effect of the planned outage on the company's customers, back-feeding arrangements have been put in place from Ijora Transmission station to Alagbon Transmission Station.

According to him, this will enable customers in Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lagos Island to receive reasonable power supply.

He appealed to all residents that would be affected by the planned outage to please bear with the situation adding that the maintenance work would lead to better services to all customers.

In a related development, Ikeja Electric Plc said it has been conferred with the ISO 9001 & OHSAS 18001 International Certification.

Speaking on the certification, the Chief Executive Officer Ikeja Electric, Anthony Youdeowei said Ikeja Electric Plc becomes the first company in the power sector to receive the OHSAS 18001 Certification. He attributed it to the firm's commitment to safety, quality management of materials and resources.

He noted that the company is also the first Electricity Distribution Company to set up Business Improvement Models with customer focus in Nigeria, in line with international best practices.

He attributed the achievement of the company's respect to the new innovations on safety compliance permit, Safety Code (10 Commandments) just like the lifesaving rules, Reward system for safety Compliance, Top management commitment and involvement in safety activities, Training and the use of quality materials at all time in its daily operations especially the maintenance and replacement of obsolete electrical items in the system.

"The new innovations which we have put in place has enabled the company win various awards including Best HSE Practicing Company, Power and Utility at 9jaSafe Hall of Fame Award - 2015; Best Health and Safety Initiatives in Nigeria at the Nigerian Risk Award - 2016; Merit Award for Outstanding Commitment to Health, Safety & Environment at 9jaSafe Hall of Fame Award - 2016, Health & Safety recognition Award by the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISE) - 2016" he explained.