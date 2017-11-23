Photo: UPND

United Party for a New Democracy President Hakainde Hichilema (file photo).

MMD youth Prince Ndoyi says it is a mark of hypocrisy for UPND members and its leader Hakainde Hichilema to celebrate the down fall of former Zimbabwean Robert Mugabe when the situation is not different from happenings in their party.

Ndoyi says Hichilema, who has lost five presidential election since assuming the UPND leadership in 2006, has never been subjected to an election in the party portraying an image he was the life president.

The young politician has since urged young UPND members to push for change so that the country's biggest opposition re-brands its image and stay relevant to electorates.

"It is hypocritical for HH and his UPND to say they are celebrating with Zimbabweans when infact the party leadership should DRAIN THE SWAMP to avoid the embarrassing act of being forcibly removed like former MMD president Dr Nevers Mumba.

"It is a lesson for the young and brilliant minds like Garry Nkombo, Cornelius Mweetwa, Gilbert Liswaniso to speak out or else UPND will be buried as an opposition party.

"Those sitting in influential positions (irrespective of opposition or ruling political parties) must show more responsibility, maturity and integrity in words and deeds. The followers of such leaders must understand that silence is a loss only for themselves and their families."

Ndoyi says dictatorship is not only practiced by those with state power.

"It is incorrect to always assume dictatorship is only a practice of those in power, but the phenomenon is true even for those in opposition who hold on to presidency beyond their constitutional mandates, and those equally are dragging their countries backwards.

"Any political party in our country is better off to have new blood and new ideas. Leaders must desist from insisting as though they are the only ones with new ideas, there is always that somebody with new energy and new insights and perspectives good enough for our parties," he said.

Ndoyi has since challenged the UPND to call for a convention adding that the same goes to other political parties such as FDD and UNIP.

"UPND must quickly announce when they shall hold a convention. This is not only good for themselves but will assure Zambians that if given instruments of power they cannot mutilate the Zambian constitution. The sooner the better. Conventions will only present the party with an opportunity to appraise their leaders for a renewed commitment for the future of their party," he said.

Ndoyi says UPND youths must take a keen interest in understanding the direction their party was taking if they were to remain a meaningful contributor to the governance system in the country.