23 November 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Help State Seek Solutions for Snags, Mkapa Stresses

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

Former President and Chancellor of the University of Dodoma (UDOM), Mr Benjamin Mkapa

LOCAL universities have been urged to help the government seek solutions for challenges facing members of the public, to enable the state attain its economic development objectives.

The call was issued here yesterday by a former President and Chancellor of the University of Dodoma (UDOM), Mr Benjamin Mkapa, at UDOM's convocation which coincided with the institution's 10th anniversary.

"Based on the registered charter, universities should critically analyse and recommend ways to solve problems facing our surrounding community and advise the government the right ways to undertake for development," the third phase government said.

Mr Mkapa hailed UDOM for its remarkable steps in education service, pointing out that UDOM has become a choice university for most candidates aspiring for higher education. He advised universities to dedicate their time to conduct thoughtful analyses on political, economic and social conditions of the current situation and offer advices.

"I recognise that a major obstacle is availability of funds. I'm aware that public universities, including UDOM, depend on public funds. I am thus making a plea to authorities to set more funds for research to help in the development agenda," said Mr Mkapa.

He advised university councils to invite internationally distinguished scholars, speakers and academicians, who he said would add value across fertilisation of ideas and experience on how to do it better, he said.

In his vote of thanks, the President of UDOM's Convocation, Prof Davis Mwamfupe, who doubles as Dodoma Mayor, said Mr Mkapa's sentiments would encourage them to perform better.

Prof Mwamfupe further remarked that the institution recognised Mr Mkapa's contribution towards building the national economy, pledging to support the government towards attaining national development.

Tanzania

World Bank Throws Weight Behind Public-Private Dialogue

World Bank's Country Director, Ms Bella Bird Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.