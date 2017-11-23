23 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tuesday Declared Holiday As Uhuru Kenyatta Is Sworn in

By Patrick Lang'at

The government has gazetted Tuesday, November 28, as a public holiday to pave way for President Uhuru Kenyatta's swearing-in for a second term.

Similarly, the Assumption of Office of the president committee chaired by Secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Kinyua has gazetted the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, as the venue of the function that should by law be held not earlier than 10am and not later than 2pm.

The law requires that the day of the swearing-in be declared a public holiday, and the venue of the function be gazetted beforehand.

The swearing-in follows Monday's Supreme Court decision to throw out a petition challenging Mr Kenyatta's second term win.

President Kenyatta will take the oath of allegiance, and the oath of due execution of office, before signing them.

Deputy President William Ruto will also take the same oaths for his office.

The oaths will be administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi before Chief Justice David Maraga, who will receive the signed copies of the oaths taken by the Jubilee duo.

The oath will be followed by a 21-gun salute, an honour the military gives to welcome their new commander-in-chief, who in this case, will have extended his term.

After being sworn in, President Kenyatta will give his inaugural second term speech, which by all indications, will be geared towards an economic transformation plan.

He will also focus on his plans to heal a nation deeply divided by a protracted political dispute.

