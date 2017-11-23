Malawi: 2 Gospel Artists to Perform During Banonie Mwale Foundation Launch

Two renowned gospel artistSteve ' Wazisomo" Muliya and Brenda Kadamanja are this coming Friday scheduled to be part of official launch of Banonie Mwale foundation and handover ceremony of Jenny Naylor Nursery .

Banonie Mwale Foundation is a charitable organization working to promote education standards in the area of Group Village Headman Msisita in Nkhotakota.

The two artists are scheduled to share the stage and encourage children not to drop out of schools

Muliya said the show will accord him an opportunity to interact with young people and share his life story.

"This is an opportunity to interact with my fans in rural areas which doesn't happen most of the time so am really ready. I support Bonnie Mwale Foundation initiative of trying to make education accessible to all because I grew up as an orphan and it took some organisations and people to assist me," said Muliya who is currently studying Journalism at The Polytechnic.

He said musicians have also a role to play in advocating for the provision of quality education in the country especially in rural areas.

"I have been going around advocating and encouraging young people on the importance of having vision and dream in life .I hope this is another opportunity to talk to them because I believe education opens up to the broad understanding of things in the world," he said.

On her part Brenda Kadammanja said she was excited to be part of the initiative which is also promoting girl child education.

"Access to quality education is one of major challenges affecting girl child education in the country so I'm so excited to be part of this initiative because it will reduce school drop out amongst girls," said Kadammanja

Founder of the foundation Banonie Mwale said all is set to officially launch the foundation and handover the nursery school which has been completed.

"We are ready to officially launch the foundation and also handover a nursery school to the community. We are expecting international friends who have helped us to mobilize resources for the project to be in attendance," said Mwale.

The foundation has constructed nursery school and it is also building primary school and boarding facilities for girls in the area of Senior Chief Kanyenda in Nkhotakota