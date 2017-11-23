23 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Dance Marathon By an Individual

Odumewu Debbie a.k.a Pinki Debbie, a Nigerian dancer and choreographer, has reportedly broken the Guinness World record of “the longest dancing marathon by an individual”.
By Jayne Augoye

The 22-year-old dancer broke the record on Wednesday evening.

Pinki Debbie had danced for over 124 hours as at 12:00am on November 23rd, 2017 and is still dancing to complete 150 hours and also set the world's best record by going for 150 hours, approximately seven days.

Debbie started her attempt at The Palms Shopping Mall, in Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, November 17 and is set to finish by Friday, November 24, 2017.

Fans have been following and encouraging her on her Instagram page where she is dancing live.

Debbie is a graduate of policy and strategic studies from Covenant University. She started dancing when she was six years old.

Kalamandalam Hemaletha achieved the previous record of 123 hours 15 minutes by dancing from September 20 to 26 in 2010 in India in approximately five days.

Another dancer and choreographer, Kaffy, also broke the Guinness World Record for "Longest Dance Party" at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon in 2006.

THANK YOU ALL THAT CAME AND SUPPORTED ME !!!!THIS MEANS A WHOLE LOT TO ME !!!!! I LOVE YOU GUYS !!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️💥. I AM STILL GOING THOUGH😂😂😂

A post shared by ODUMEWU DEBBIE💕💕 (@pinkidebbie) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

