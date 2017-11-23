South Africa: Num Members to Go On Strike At Kangra Coal Mine On Friday

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members at Kangra Coal Mine have served a 48-hour notice today to go on strike. The strike will commence on Friday 24 November 2017 starting at 11 am and will include every shift that follows thereafter.

The NUM members at Kangra Coal Mine demands a wage increase of R1 100 once off for the year 2017 and 7,5% for 2018 and 8,5% for 2019.

The purpose of the strike is to compel the company to comply with our demands with specific reference to the harmonising of housing allowance and wage increases.

The highest paid employees at Kangra Coal Mine are getting housing allowances of between R11, 800 and 12, 600 while the lowest paid employees are getting R4050. It is totally unacceptable and the NUM is of the view that this apartheid inequality gap must be closed.

The Kangra Coal Mine continues to be arrogant and negotiating in bad faith. The NUM is determined to force this company to lend an ear to its wage demands.