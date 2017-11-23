South Africa: Legendary SA Sports Commentator Dies

Legendary South African sports commentator Cebo Manyaapelo has died at the age of 50.

The SABC confirmed the news via an official statement on Wednesday.

Affectionately known as "CC", Manyaapelo's broadcasting career dates back all the way to 1984.

He broke into the broadcasting industry when he hosted the breakfast show on Motsweding FM, but Manyaapelo will perhaps be best known for his contribution to football where he became one of the country's most respected commentators.

With an animated style in his Setswana punditry, Manyaapelo became a household name as he worked on major tournaments like the World Cup in 1998 and 2010 and AFCON in 2013 and 2015.

The cause of his passing is not yet known, but the SABC statement did refer to it as an "untimely death". "His in-depth, factual, well-informed and yet playful commentary captivated many football fanatics to the SABC channels," the public broadcaster said in its statement."His meaningful contribution to the SABC will remain and continue to inspire all who knew him in his personal and professional space."

The word Legendary doesn't even begin to express the contribution and impact made by the great Cebo Manyaapelo, football commentary will not be the same without and you will not be forgotten #RIPbraCC pic.twitter.com/Aq06xlnayN- Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) November 22, 2017 ?? You loved Sport

?? You dedicated ur life to it

?? You were extremely talented

?? You influenced so many people

?? You were a 100% true broadcaster

?? You will NEVER be forgotten

?? You gave the Airwaves so much life!! Thank u. Go well baba.#RipCebo pic.twitter.com/zp4xX3tjf5 - robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) November 22, 2017

Sad end to an illustrious career. One of my broadcasting role models....

????????#RIP- robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) November 22, 2017

Source: Sport24