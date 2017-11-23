Mauritius: Minister Wong Reiterates Government's Determination to Empower Deprived Families

press release

Government is determined to empower families at the lower rung of the social ladder and promote social inclusion at all levels. Investment in social projects concerning education, health and housing will help achieve the set objectives. This is in line with Government's determination to eradicate absolute poverty.

The Minister of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, Mr Alain Wong, made this statement yesterday at the launching ceremony of the Community Working Group (CWG) for the district of Black-River at Hotel Tamarin.

In his address, Minister Wong highlighted that the objectives of the CWG are to bring together stakeholders from the civil service, the public and private sectors to brainstorm, discuss as well as implement projects related to poverty alleviation across the island. The CWG, he underlined, also provides technical support and mobilise resources from stakeholders for collective interventions so as to satisfy the needs of vulnerable families in Municipal Ward/Village Council Areas.

He emphasised that relentless efforts are being made by the Ministry to come up with possible solutions for prevailing social issues. On this note, he pointed out that this is the second CWG which has been set up with the first being in the district of Grand-Port/ Savanne and that other CWGs will be set up in various regions of Mauritius.

The Minister underscored that several projects such as medical care, remedial classes for students, construction of integrated social houses and nurseries for children and free meals provided to small children, amongst others, will be implemented on short, medium and long term basis.

He also called upon each and everyone to extend their support to these social projects for families in distress as poverty alleviation stands high on Government's agenda and is in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It is important to get rid of the stigmatisation of poor families and instead empower them to overcome poverty and help them live with dignity, he added.

The event was organised by the National Empowerment Foundation whose objectives are to encourage economic empowerment of vulnerable people and ensure their social integration in the mainstream society. On this occasion, a presentation was also made to shed light on the various aspects of the CWG.