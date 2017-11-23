Mauritius: Government Approves Salary Compensation of Rs 360 Across the Board

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, announced the payment of a salary compensation of Rs 360 across the board to all employees.

Mr Jugnauth made this statement yesterday at a press conference at the end of the tripartite Meeting in the Lunch Room of the National Assembly in Port Louis. Several ministers, representatives of trade unions and captains of the private sector as well as representatives of employers attended the meeting which was chaired by the Prime Minister. The objective of the meeting was to determine through consensus the quantum to be allocated as salary compensation.

At the very outset the Prime Minister pointed out that the rate of inflation was 3.6% and gave an overview of factors influencing the economy at international level. He gave a brief outlook of the situation prevailing in the United Kingdom, Germany, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe, which has both direct and indirect bearings on the Mauritian economy.

Mr Jugnauth recalled that the price of petrol was $ 47 in December 2016 on the world market and that to date it is estimated to be around $ 61. Despite adverse international conditions, Government has implemented various measures to address these challenges by investing in human capital through training.

He rejoiced that gaining 24 places in ranking by the World Bank Report on Ease of Doing Business is an encouraging sign which will further motivate foreign and local investors and is in line with Government's engagement of Vision 2030.

The first rank of Mauritius in overall governance in Africa according to the Mo Ibrahim Index is another positive factor for Mauritius, he said, adding that the country has not only retained its first place but has also improved its score in various sectors as well.

The Prime Minister reiterated his determination to eliminate absolute poverty and to help those at the lower rungs of the social ladder. He listed out the various measures and schemes that have been put in place by Government to alleviate the burden of those who are living in poverty. These include subsidies allocated on commodities like rice, flour, and gas. He added that the budget for social allocations has also been increased from Rs 1.1 billion to Rs 1.32 billion.