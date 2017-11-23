Mauritius: Prime Minister Calls for an Inclusive and Equitable Society

press release

Mauritius as a nation should be geared towards promoting an inclusive and equitable society, characterised by respect towards women and girls as they play a vital role for all the responsibilities and duties they shoulder.

This statement was made today by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture, in Phoenix at the opening ceremony of a three-day international conference focusing on the role of women.

In his address the Prime Minister recalled that a modern society is defined by the way the women are treated and it is essential to endorse a culture of equality whereby men and women have access to equal rights and opportunities. He appealed to everyone to bring about a change in attitudes and mentality vis à vis women and urged everyone to acknowledge the imperative role of women.

This international conference, Mr Jugnauth said, offers a platform to reflect on the emerging contemporary issues that are hindering the attainment of gender parity. On this score, he called on women to fight for their rights as they form an integral part in the socio-economic development of the country.

For her part the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, emphasised that women represent an essential guide to children as they inculcate and transmit values to them. Women have a leading role to play in the education of the younger generations and ensuring that they become responsible citizens of the country, she added.

On the other hand, the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr Abhay Thakur, stated that India will provide continuous support to Mauritius as both countries can work together to further strengthen their cooperation to promote gender equality in terms of workshops, exchanges and programmes.

The three-day international conference, which brings together foreign scholars and Mauritian participants, will focus on topical issues such as women's education and character-building of children; the holistic development of children; the role of women in the preservation of traditions, culture and language and the rights of women.