23 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Anti-Terror States Add 2 Entities, 11 Individuals to Terrorist Blacklist

The Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ); Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, added two entities and 11 individuals to its blacklist.

The blacklist included the Doha-based International Union of Muslim Scholars, and the International Islamic Council.

The states said the entities and individuals use the Islamic rhetoric as a means to promote terrorism and a cover-up of their terrorist activities.

The states said the 11 blacklisted people carried out terrorist attacks with a direct support from Qatar through giving them passports and hiring them in Qatari institutions working under the umbrella of charities.

