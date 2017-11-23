23 November 2017

Africa Check (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: It's Dr. Dre's Mansion - Not Mugabe's 'Blue Roof' House, Citizen Newspaper

Photo: Africa Check
It's Dr. Dre's Mansion - Not Mugabe's 'Blue Roof' House, Citizen Newspaper

Drawing on a story by the UK's dubious Daily Mail, Citizen newspaper in South Africa reported about a "depressed" Mugabe being "cooped up" in his Harare home.

But the picture accompanying the piece shows the house of US rapper Dr. Dre in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

Built by supermodel Gisele Bündchen and American footballer Tom Brady, the "eco-conscious residence" comprises 1,300 m², featuring several bedrooms and a moat-like water feature. It was sold to Dr. Dre in 2014.

Another picture in Citizen's article of Mugabe's "sparkling swimming pool" has previously been debunked by the website Hoax-Slayer. It's also of a Los Angeles mansion.

That said, Mugabe certainly didn't spare any expenses to build his house in the suburb of Borrowdale Brooke, dubbed the "Blue Roof". At the time it was built, The Guardian reported the 25-bedroom "lavish palace" would cost £6 million in total.

UPDATE: Shortly after we published this fact-check, Citizen removed the pictures from the story, but without indicating it had done so.

