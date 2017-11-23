Egypt: PM Holds Talks With Indian Investors On Bolstering Bilateral Cooperation

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail conferred on Wednesday 22/11/2017 with a delegation from Indian industrial companies.

Ismail welcomed the Indian investors, saying he is looking forward to boosting economic cooperation between the two countries in line with the historic ties binding Cairo and New Delhi.

The meeting also reviewed the Egypt-India investment map in order to realize promising investment opportunities, particularly in the SCZone.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian delegation voiced keenness to invest in Egypt, especially in the sectors of spinning and weaving, automotive industry and electrical appliances manufacturing.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr, Minister of Trade and Industry Tareq Qabil, chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Mohab Mamish as well as the Indian ambassador to Egypt.