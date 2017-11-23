23 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM Holds Talks With Indian Investors On Bolstering Bilateral Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail conferred on Wednesday 22/11/2017 with a delegation from Indian industrial companies.

Ismail welcomed the Indian investors, saying he is looking forward to boosting economic cooperation between the two countries in line with the historic ties binding Cairo and New Delhi.

The meeting also reviewed the Egypt-India investment map in order to realize promising investment opportunities, particularly in the SCZone.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian delegation voiced keenness to invest in Egypt, especially in the sectors of spinning and weaving, automotive industry and electrical appliances manufacturing.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr, Minister of Trade and Industry Tareq Qabil, chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Mohab Mamish as well as the Indian ambassador to Egypt.

Egypt

Anti-Terror States Add 2 Entities, 11 Individuals to Terrorist Blacklist

The Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ); Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, added two entities and 11 individuals to its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.