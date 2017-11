President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a decree approving a 15-million-dollar grant deal with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

The Egyptian government and the Kuwaiti Fund signed the deal in December 2016.

The grant is meant to improve the conditions of Syrian refugees in Egypt.

The money will be allocated for projects in the fields of health, sanitation and water.

The decree was published in the official Gazette on Thursday 23/11/2017.