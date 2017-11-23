23 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Djibouti National Assembly Speaker Arrives in Mogadishu

Speaker of the National Assembly of Djibouti, Hon. Mohamed Ali Houmed on Thursday arrived in Mogadishu where he was warmly welcomed by Somali government officials. Lower House Speaker Mohamed Osman Jawari accompanied by members of the two houses and other government officials received Houmed at Mogadishu's Aden Adde Airport. The Djiboutian delegation was then taken to Villa Hargeisa, home of the House of the People Leadership.

During his stay in Somalia, Hon. Houmed will meet with top government officials including President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo" and Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire about the strengthening of relations between the two nations' parliaments. He is also expected to attend Saturday's Lower House session where he will deliver a speech to members of the parliament. This will be the first visit by the new Djibouti National Assembly Speaker to Mogadishu. His predecessor, the late Idris Arnaud Ali made a similar visit to Somalia and stayed in Mogadishu for several days.

