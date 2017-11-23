Egypt: Sisi Approves Egyptian-Uruguayan Agreement On Customs Cooperation

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a decree approving an agreement signed between Egypt and Uruguay on fostering cooperation and exchanging expertise in the field of customs.

The agreement was signed in Cairo on November 28, 2016.

The accord stipulates that the two sides are to exchange cooperation and consultations to guarantee the implementation of custom laws, facilitate trade and combat customs breaches.

The Egyptian parliament approved the agreement during a session held on July 5, 2017.

The decree was published in the official Gazette out on Thursday 23/11/2017.