23 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Approves Egyptian-Uruguayan Agreement On Customs Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a decree approving an agreement signed between Egypt and Uruguay on fostering cooperation and exchanging expertise in the field of customs.

The agreement was signed in Cairo on November 28, 2016.

The accord stipulates that the two sides are to exchange cooperation and consultations to guarantee the implementation of custom laws, facilitate trade and combat customs breaches.

The Egyptian parliament approved the agreement during a session held on July 5, 2017.

The decree was published in the official Gazette out on Thursday 23/11/2017.

Egypt

Anti-Terror States Add 2 Entities, 11 Individuals to Terrorist Blacklist

The Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ); Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, added two entities and 11 individuals to its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.