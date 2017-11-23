Lilongwe City Mayor Desmond Bikoko is reportedly keen to withdraw his membership from opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and be independent or align himself to the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Nyasa Times understands.

Bikoko is said to have some disagreements with members of the party and that his post on Facebook triggered outburst from the rank and file of the MCP.

In his post, Bikoko wrote: "Being part of a political party is something like being a business partner. Work at it and stay loyal to it. Do your part to make the partnership work. When you have done all you can, feel you are no longer wanted, and can no longer stomach it, leave it."

It attracted mixed views.

And an MCP legislator Rhino Chiphiko also had his post on Facebook which he wrote: "You don't try to pretend to be a member of MCP. You will find it tough going and then you quit. Real MCP members don't quit."

When Nyasa Times asked Bikoko Wednesday night to comment on assertions that he is planning to quit MCP, he declined to comment.

"No comment," wrote Bikoko to Nyasa Times questionnaire through WhatsApp.

In the morning on Thursday, Bikoko further wrote Nyasa Times that "a lot made out of my Facebook posting" and that he is digesting it.

"I will only be able to freely clarify on Sunday afternoon after my scheduled press conference," he told Nyasa Times.

Bikoko is MCP) councillor for Chigoneka ward and was y elected Lilongwe City Council mayor replacing the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor for Kawale 1 Ward Willie Chipondera.

He pledged to make sure that the council is audited for the past three financial years and to transform Lilongwe to a morden city.

"I also intend to reach out to the President and Vice-President of the Republic. I will provide that political leadership that is transformational and will do what needs to be done without looking at political colours. Lilongwe is bigger than any political party and that's the attitude we should all adopt if we are to change this country," he said at the time of his election.