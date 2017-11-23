Egypt: PM Chairs Meeting On Partnership With Private Sector

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail chaired on Wednesday 22/11/2017 a meeting of the higher committee charged with promoting partnership with the private sector.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of housing, investment and international cooperation, finance, planning and transport.

During the meeting, the ministers agreed to establish the first dry port in the 6th of October city on an area of 400 feddans.

The project will cost 2 billion pounds and is meant to serve the industrial sector in the 6th of October city and Upper Egypt.

Also, a railway line will be established to serve the inland port project.