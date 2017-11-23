23 November 2017

Namibia Calls for Immediate Application of UN Resolutions On Western Sahara

Windhoek (Namibia) — The Republic of Namibia, called for urgent implementation of the United Nations resolutions related to the Saharawi question that guarantee the right of the Sahrawi people to freedom and independence in the framework of the annual meeting organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Namibia, for the accredited diplomatic corps, diplomatic missions and international organizations, the minister of foreign affairs of Namibia, presented her country's position on the different international issues, reiterating Namibia's support for the struggle of the Saharawi people for exercising its inalienable right to self-determination and independence, in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations and the African Union, as well as the Security Council resolution calling for the holding of a referendum on self-determination in Western Sahara.

The minister clarified that the position of her country, is in line with the position of the AU, which is based on international law and respect for human rights, as any external occupation, violates the Charter of the United Nations and the human's rights.

He also condemned the intransigent behavior of Morocco, which contradicts the initial provision of Morocco to respect the Charter of the African Union and its founding principles.

It worth mentioning here, the meeting was attended by the Saharawi ambassador in Namibia, Abah Dih Ashej.

