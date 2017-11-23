23 November 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Urged to Account for Jailed Mugabe Backers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — THE incoming administration of Emmerson Mnangagwa has been urged to uphold the rights of government officials detained by the military during the ousting of longtime Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the military should publicly acknowledge the identities and location of those arrested and detained as well as ensure that their due process rights, including access to lawyers and family members, were respected.

Several loyalists of Mugabe, who were campaigning for the First Lady, Grace Mugabe to succeed her husband, were arrested during a bloodless coup which the military said was targeting criminals around 'Mugabe.'

"The military should clear the air about any arrests across Zimbabwe and hand over any criminal suspects to the appropriate civilian authorities according to law," said Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa director at HRW.

He said failing to disclose the whereabouts of those detained was an enforced disappearance that placed detainees at greater risk of abuse.

Reports indicate the military arrested a number of the former president's associates and that they remain in detention.

However, the military has not provided information about any arrest, location, conditions of detention or reasons for arrest.

Among those arrested are finance minister, Ignatious Chombo.

State media reported higher and tertiary education minister, Jonathan Moyo, had been arrested and was in military detention.

Moyo may have since been released following Mugabe's resignation on Tuesday.

Mugabe's expelled deputy, Mnangagwa, is to be sworn-in on Friday.

Zimbabwe

'South Africa Would Suffer the Effects of Zimbabwe's Implosion' - Tendai Biti

Former Zimbabwean finance minister Tendai Biti has on Thursday warned South Africans not to distance themselves from the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.