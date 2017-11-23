23 November 2017

Angola: Catoca Seeks World Diamond Market Lead

Saurimo — The Angolan diamond prospecting and exploration firm Sociedade Mineira de Catoca is planning to reach a production of eight million karat until December this year, thus gaining the world's production lead.elin

This was announced by Catoca's CEO, Sergei Amelin, adding that the company is seeking to jump from the fourth position as world's major diamond producer with its 86,3 percent in volume and 60,3 percent in revenue.

Speaking to Angop, the Russian Sergei Amelin said that of the above mentioned amount, five million will be used in social projects in the capital city of the northeastern Lunda Sul province, Saurimo, Catoca's headquarters.

According to him, Catoca wants at least to rank among the world's three top diamond producing firms.

To this end, the official added, the company will deepen its chain of value and diversify activity and innovate the production techniques and technologies.

Sergei Amelin mentioned that the sale of raw diamonds in Angola last year reached Usd 988.3 million, corresponding to 8.7 million karat and an operational profit of Usd 194.9 million and net profit of 134.6 million.

Catoca currently responds for 75 percent of the diamonds explored in Angola, with major shares in such concessions as Luemba, Gango, Quitúbia, Luangue, Vulege, Tcháfua and Luaxe.

The official said as well that Catoca is currently faced with the diamond price challenge.

As he stated, the average price of diamond on the market in 2016 year was Usd 83,76 per karat, against Usd 86,65 of the previous year.

He said the abrupt fall in the price of diamonds has led to a re-evaluation of the business model and an increase in the volume of karat traded in 2016 of 7.024 million karat, against the 6.647 million of 2015, which is a 5,7 percent rise.

