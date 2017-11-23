Photo: https://www.facebook.com/myuhurukenyatta/

President Uhuru Kenyatta met with members of his economic team and partners at National Treasury as they "continue with our discussions on accelerating Kenya’s economic transformation".

A photo of an all-male meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Harambee House to discuss the future of the economy has sparked anger online.

President Kenyatta had on Wednesday gathered his team of economic advisers and development partners to discuss the future of the economy after a tumultuous general elections.

Women form approximately 54 per cent of Kenya's population according to the 2009 population census.

President Kenyatta's first term was riddled with debate on lack of gender equality in top positions, despite a constitutional requirement for a third representation of either gender in government.

His press team said the agenda of Wednesday's agenda was "discussions on accelerating Kenya's economic transformation."

But it was the overwhelming presence of men in the meeting that caught the eyes of most Kenyans. The only three women in the room had no seat on the main table.

Despite appreciating the good intentions of the meeting, Kenyans online urged for more women to be included in the discussions.

Wangui Arthurs wrote; "Twenty men plus the President and only 3 ladies... very sad."

Oyogesima Mokogoti wondered; "Kwani no gender balance Mr President. Women are needed at the table since in everything you do they are affected."

Nimo Gathogo commented; "We need more women in this positions jameni!"

Monicah Sey questioned; "Where are the women my President, can only see the men. Consider me here niki mundu witu!"

Mac Jedas wrote; "How many women can I see? Oh God discussing economic growth with few women is just absurd. Women make 52%of the population and yet they are underrepresented. This must stop."

Murerwa Turbey exclaimed; "Ngai! No woman on sight oh where is gender balance in employment really?"

Ntalo Julius wrote; "In this term, involve more ladies, you will not only appreciate their ideas but struggle too."

Jacy Mak wrote; "Prezzo wetu, be on the lookout, women will be more marginalized in your admin than before not because you like it but because of those surrounding you. We have more women than men in Kenya but their population is jobless despite being highly educated!"