Angola: Gender and Social Protection Top ICRA Conference Agenda

Luanda — Matters relating to gender and the role of social educators in the protection of vulnerable communities will dominate the two-day National Conference on Social Education, to be promoted by the Religious Sciences Institute of Angola ICRA).

Set to happen on 29-30 November, in the Luanda Digital Library, under the motto "Gender and Social Protection", the conference will have three panels and discuss over ten topics, with highlight on "The national strategy to fight poverty" and aspects relating to the adjustment of the Law on Social Protection.

"The conference will also reflect on the challenges, experiences of social educators, good practices in the ambit of gender promotion, as well as the public policies turned to the protection of people , families and communities in risk situation", a source with the organisers of the event has told ANGOP.

Among other guests, the event is to be attended by government officials, religious personalities, members of the civil society, and representatives of the European Union.

For the past 33 years ICRA has been focused on training social educators so that they can intervene in rural communities and institutions.