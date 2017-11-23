23 November 2017

Angola: Teachers Urged to Help Improve Education System

Luanda — The Education minister, Maria Cândida Teixeira, urged teachers to design strategies and working methods to improve the country's education system.

The official was speaking on Wednesday in Luanda, while addressing the Teachers' Day celebration held under the motto "Upgrading teachers is ensuring education of quality".

According to the minister, the methods must focus on the syllabuses that add to students' moral and values.

According to her, the Ministry of Education is committed to training teachers and enhancing the primary and secondary education and other levels nationwide.

Cândida Teixeira also said that a special attention must be paid to teachers' training and upgrading of tutors and guide, in order to prevent untrained people from joining the education sector.

