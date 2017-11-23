23 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President João Lourenço Leaves for South Africa

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, left in the beginning of this Thursday afternoon for South Africa, in fulfillment of his first official presidential trip abroad since he was sworn in last September 26.

João Lourenço, who is being accompanied by First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, was invited by his South African counterpart, Jacob Zuma.

The Head of State was bid farewell, at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, government officials and other personalities.

The two-day visit of the Angolan President is fundamentally aimed to reinforce the economic and diplomatic co-operation between the two countries, with highlight on the signing of an agreement on visas suppression for ordinary passports.

The new era of economic co-operation between Angola and South Africa began with the creation of a strategic partnership in 2009, with the signing of accords in the areas of industry, trade, housing, sports and recreation.

Angola and South Africa are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and are both key players in the regional integration process, as well as in the preservation of peace, security and stability in southern Africa.

