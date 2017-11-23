23 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 2nd National Conference On Natural Resources Announced

Luanda — A national conference on Angola's natural resources will be held from 20-30 November this year in Luanda aimed at consolidating dialogue among civil society associations, religious organisations, the Government and the private sector.

The event that will be sponsored by the group of organisations of the civil society on natural resources is also meant to discuss issues related to the management of natural resources in Angola and draft solutions to improve transparency and accountability, seeking the wellbeing for all Angolans.

The conference will be attended by local lecturers and others from Southern African countries like South Africa, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

The meeting will involve four panels to discuss the fundamentals of the Angolan natural resources highlighting the vision of the national and regional religious organisations about the importance, distribution and managements of the said resources.

The management and extraction of natural resources and its impact on the socio-economic development of the communities and natural resources in the SADC region, policies, development and experiences in Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul provinces will also be part of the agenda for the meeting.

The illegal trade of natural resources in Angola and its impact on the country's socio-economic development its relation with the State Budget, the sustainable management of the local power in Angola and experience of impacted communities will top the discussions.

The conference is also expected to draft a declaration with conclusions and recommendations that will be submitted to the Government.

