23 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA 'Dangerous' for Mugabe and Wife Grace - Report

Zimbabwean ex-president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace could face serious trouble if they seek refuge in South Africa, as some rights activists could "hound them for crimes" they allegedly committed in both countries.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Wits University, Professor Anthoni van Nieuwkerk, believed that the Mugabes were likely not going to settle in Soujth Africa.

"It wouldn't be a quiet and peaceful asylum. She (Grace) came here and beat up a South African citizen, and people have said that if she comes back here, she has to stand trial, so that is the first complication. Our activists will most likely hound them until she stands trial," Nieuwkerk was quoted as saying.

Nieuwkerk said that Mugabe could be hounded for his role in the country's early 1980s Gukurahundi massacres in Matabeleland and parts of Midlands that left at least 20 000 people dead.

This came amid reports that the former president was granted immunity from prosecution after his resignation as the leader of Zimbabwe.

The nonagenarian was also assured of his safety in his home country, as part of a deal that led to his resignation on Tuesday.

The report quoted a government source as saying that Mugabe told negotiators that he wanted to die in Zimbabwe and that he had no intentions to live in exile.

South Africa

