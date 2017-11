The battered body of a woman was found in dense bush in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday morning, police said.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said the body of 30-year-old Nokukhanya Mahlaba was recovered after a suspect believed to be her boyfriend pointed its location out.

The 42-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted her to death on Tuesday "before dumping the body in the bush".

He is expected to appear in the Mahlabathini Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24