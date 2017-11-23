Zimbabwe: The Gathering - a Reflection - Is It Really a New Day in Zimbabwe?

analysis

Listening to former Zimbabwean finance minister Tendai Biti address The Gathering on Thursday, NKATEKO MABASA realised the immense mental strain that Zimbabweans have been living under during Robert Mugabe's iron-fisted rule.

It is difficult to understand what Zimbabweans must have felt when they received the news that President Robert Mugabe was resigning. Some say it was not much of a change. He was 93 and already out of the door. Is it really a victory to force a 93-year-old man to retire? And his successor might not be so different anyway. He might be even worse than the tyrant Zimbabweans were so excited to depose.

But to have lived under the rule of 40 years must give someone a unique perspective. To be born and grow up and have kids while only knowing one president.

To look at your kids and not have an answer to the question, "mommy, who was the former president of Zimbabwe?" To live in a state where corruption and patronage are the order of the day. Or as Tendai Biti, former finance minister of Zimbabwe, put it at the Gathering in Sandton on Thursday: "Unless you fought in the war, then you're not legitimate."

To...