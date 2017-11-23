23 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Gathering - 'Public Trust Has Broken Down, We Need a Second Revolution'

President Jacob Zuma is not the only reason South Africa finds itself at a precipice today. This was the gist of the opening panel discussion at The Gathering in Sandton on Thursday. By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT.

The ANC's failure to transform its underground liberation culture in a democratic constitutional space, its policy of collective responsibility and a failure to understand and manage power - were all factors that contributed to the leadership crisis the country currently faces.

So too are corruption and the failures of Black Economic Empowerment.

This was the gist of the opening panel discussion between ANC veteran, Mavuso Msimang, former MP Dr Makhosi Khoza and cartoonist, Jonathan Shapiro (Zapiro), at the Daily Maverick's The Gathering in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

This session, titled "How did we get here?" sought to to unpack some of the critical factors that have caused the current political and economic situation in the country.

The name Gupta did not once feature in this discussion - although brothers Ajay, Atal and Tony were spotted flying over to Dubai along with their Number One Friend (President Jacob Zuma) during a comic video clip at the start of proceedings.

South Africa's leadership crisis, though, did not...

