South Africa: Blommetjies Return Gives Cheetahs Pro14 Boost

The Cheetahs are boosted by the return of Clayton Blommetjies to their starting line-up for Friday night's PRO14 clash against Edinburgh in Bloemfontein.

Blommetjies will start in the No 15 jersey as the tournament resumes after a short break.

It is a big clash for the Cheetahs, who are third in Conference A having won four and lost four of their eight matches so far.

There is also place on the bench for flank Daniel Maartans and utility back Craig Barry, who will both be making their PRO14 debuts should they get on the park.

The rest of the Cheetahs side has a familiar feel to it, with hooker Torsetn van Jaarsveld leading a side that includes Fred Zeilinga, Shaun Venter, Makazola Mapimpi and William Small-Smith.

Kick-off on Friday night is at 19:30.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Luther Obi, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Nico Lee, 11 Makazola Mapimpi, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Junior Pokomela, 7 Rynier Bernardo, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Hugo Reniel, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten Van Jaarsveld (captain), 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit 17 Ox Nche 18 Tom Botha 19 Jasper Wiese 20 Daniel Maartens 21 Tian Meyer 22 Tertius Kruger 23 Craig Barry

Edinburgh

15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Dougie Fife, 13 James Johnstone, 12 Chris Dean, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Jason Tovey, 9 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 8 Viliame Mata, 7 Luke Crosbie, 6 Lewis Carmichael, 5 Fraser McKenzie (captain), 4 Anton Bresler, 3 Murray McCallum, 2 Neil Cochrane, 1 Michele Rizzo

Substitutes: 16 Cameron Fenton, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Kevin Bryce, 19 Callum Hunter-Hill, 20 Magnus Bradbury, 21 Nathan Fowles, 22 Jaco van der Walt, 23 Junior Rasolea

Source: Sport24