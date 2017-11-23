23 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Gathering - Andrew Feinstein Warns That Nuclear Graft Could Make Arms Deal Look Small

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Former ANC MP and anti-corruption activist Andrew Feinstein told the audience at The Gathering on Thursday that the corruption which afflicts South Africa is symptomatic of a much broader condition. With trillions lost globally to bribes, Feinstein pointed out that South Africa is not uniquely corrupt. It's just that South Africa can afford corruption far less than developed countries in the West. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"The tragedy of democratic South Africa is not that we are worse than anyone else," Andrew Feinstein told The Gathering. "It is the speed and enthusiasm with which we adopted the very tawdry global norms of politics."

By "norms", Feinstein was referring to the corruption infecting politics and trade worldwide: from overt forms of graft like bribe-paying, to more subtle forms like tax avoidance. Ten percent of global GDP today is held in tax havens offshore, Feinstein pointed out, with as much as 30% of Africa's wealth offshore. Up to $2,6-trillion is paid in bribes annually: the equivalent of 2% of the world's GDP.

Corruption, then, is a global problem. But the "stark truth", as Feinstein put it, is that countries like South Africa cannot economically withstand the effects of corruption as robustly as the...

South Africa

'South Africa Would Suffer the Effects of Zimbabwe's Implosion' - Tendai Biti

Former Zimbabwean finance minister Tendai Biti has on Thursday warned South Africans not to distance themselves from the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.